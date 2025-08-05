Clyburn: ‘Much’ of Culture Debate ‘Fake’, ‘Maybe’ Made Up ‘By Foreign Interests’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) argued that “so much of what has taken place in the culture wars” is “just fake stuff and made up stuff and maybe by foreign interests.”

Clyburn said, “I think, in the broad scope of things, you might call it the so-called culture issues, the culture war that is out there that is perpetrated by who knows whom…so much of what has taken place in the culture wars [is] just fake stuff and made up stuff and maybe by foreign interests. So, let’s stay out of the culture wars and look at what it is that affect[s] people every day in their lives. How do we make for more housing development to take place in this country? How do we make for employment to be increased in this country? How do we make health care accessible and affordable? If we focus on those things that affect people’s everyday lives, I think that we, as Democrats, will do much better. I stay away from all the culture wars. I let people come to whatever conclusion they may want to come about that and go forward with trying to make Matthew 25 a living document for all the people that I come in contact with.”

Earlier in the interview, he stated, “I think that one of the things that’s made this country the great country that it is, is that we have always held ourselves out to the rest of the world as believable, not running away from our faults, not denying when something goes wrong, but to fess up, make the corrections, and go forward. Even when you don’t feel comfortable with what it is that you’re confronted with, maintain credibility. If everything that refers to you is fake or rigged or, in some instances, just made up, that is not a confidence-builder for the American people or for the people around the world with whom we must do business.”

