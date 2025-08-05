Marlow: The Hatch Act for Jack Smith Is Not Enough; Here’s What We Must Do Next

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Jack Smith’s tenure and how to handle it.

Marlow said, “Hatch Act for Jack Smith, fine whatever, we’ve got to do it. It’s not just Jack Smith. He was unconstitutionally appointed by Merrick Garland…was he aware…how about anyone in the Joe Biden White House who may have noticed that Jack Smith was not accountable to anyone?”

