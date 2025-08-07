Dem Rep. Bera: Census Is There to Count Illegals, Trump Is Trying ‘to Cheat’ to Keep Power

On Thursday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA) stated that President Donald Trump is “going to do everything he can to cheat and bend the rules, break the rules to stay in power. I don’t think that’s what the American people want. Again, the Census is there to collect information on everyone who’s in this country, even those that may be here in an undocumented capacity.”

Co-host John Berman asked, “President Trump said on social media he is ordering the Commerce Department — which oversees the Census — to do a new one, mid-decade. What do you think is going on here?”

Bera responded, “I think it’s the same thing he did with the Bureau of Labor Statistics. … He understands that he’s not super popular right now, that his bill that passed a couple of weeks ago is going to hurt a lot of Americans and it’s not popular. So, he’s going to do everything he can to cheat and bend the rules, break the rules to stay in power. I don’t think that’s what the American people want. Again, the Census is there to collect information on everyone who’s in this country, even those that may be here in an undocumented capacity. We need to know those numbers. So, if we start manipulating numbers to just create what we like, the public’s going to start losing trust in those numbers.”

