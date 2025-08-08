Stephen Miller: Washington D.C. ‘More Violent than Baghdad’

Thursday, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller told NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer that the nation’s capital was “more violent than Baghdad.”

Meyer asked, “And D.C. federalizing, is the Trump administration going to federalize the police in D.C.?”

Miller said, “As the president has said, and you’ll be seeing more soon, I don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves in terms of I’ll let the president make the announcements, but the president has been very clear that he is going to take the action necessary to secure the city of Washington for the people who live here, for all the American people and all who visit here.”

He added, “It is our capital city. It is more violent than Baghdad. It is more violent than parts of Ethiopia, parts of many of the most dangerous places in the world. And it’s really shocking if you actually look at the graph that has been shown comparing, parts of, some of the most dangerous failed states in the world compared to D.C., D.C. is more violent. And so he’s going to do what’s necessary to make sure our nation’s capital is safe for all Americans.”

