Gabbard Expresses ‘Cautious Optimism’ on Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal

Friday, during an appearance on FNC’s “The Will Cain Show,” Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard praised President Donald Trump for his efforts to make peace deals between warring nations.

However, on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, she acknowledged the challenges but said she had “cautious optimism” on the peace negotiations.

“Director, do you maintain optimism that the list I just rattled off of at least four different conflicts and wars across the world could soon potentially include Ukraine and Russia?” host Will Cain said. “Do you maintain optimism that will be something that President Trump is also capable of ushering into peace?”

Gabbard replied, “You know, I do maintain cautious optimism. I think President Trump made very clear he is very clear-eyed about how challenging this is. We have seen this over these last 200 days since he’s been in office, but we have also seen how President Trump and his leadership has made more progress and brought about more peace negotiations and peace deals than any other country, any other president, and in such a very short period of time.”

“So if there’s — and this is a sentiment that’s shared by others — if there is any person who can help usher in a true peace deal and an end to this bloody war between Russia and Ukraine, it is President Trump,” she added. “But, again, all very clear-eyed about how challenging it is.”

