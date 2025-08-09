MSNBC’s Capehart: Both Sides Gerrymander, But TX Is Different Since It’s Mid-Decade, It’s ‘Cheating’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart stated that Republicans are trying to “pervert the Constitution, pervert the will of the people, prevent the people from choosing their own elected officials” with their proposed congressional maps in Texas and that while “both parties are guilty when it comes to gerrymandering,” “This is mid-decade that they’re doing. It’s cheating by legal means.”

Capehart said there is a “sort of cheating by legal means that the Texas governor is trying to accomplish” and Democrats are “standing up for democratic values. If this were at the ten-year mark of doing redistricting, this would be a whole different conversation. This is mid-decade that they’re doing. It’s cheating by legal means.”

He continued, “And I think that Gov. Newsom (D), from the very beginning, when Texas was making noises about this, that he was going to do something about it, well, now he’s going to do something about it. And I am all here for it. Democrats cannot stand by while Republicans pervert the Constitution, pervert the will of the people, prevent the people from choosing their own elected officials. And I know that both parties are guilty when it comes to gerrymandering, coming up with these crazy ketchup-like districts. But this — what is happening in Texas at the behest of the president of the United States, is a whole other thing.”

