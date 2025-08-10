Dem Sen. Kelly: Trump Has Gone Too Far with Immigration Raids, Americans Don’t Want This

Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that President Donald Trump has gone too far with mass immigration raids.”

Kelly said, “I don’t think this is what the American people wanted. Margaret, the the border security issue under President Biden was not working, and I pushed the administration on that. But we have now swung drastically in another direction. And I don’t think this is what the American people want either.”

Host Margaret Brennan said, “Well, to your point, though. President Trump won your state by almost six points in November. And, you know, immigration was one of his top promises to go ahead with this crackdown.”

Kelly said, “I think, right now, there’s I think you have to draw a distinction with what is going on at the border and enforcing border security. And making sure fentanyl isn’t coming through our Southern border. But also the smuggling of migrants that wasn’t working. But rounding up people in their communities and mass deportation and ICE agents showing up massed at schools. I’ve been trying to help out a kid that’s in detention. He was 14 years old. He lives in Chandler, Arizona, and he was picked up going to school. I had another situation here with a kid who was on his little league trip in a baseball tournament. Border patrol pulls over the vehicle, identifies the Brown kid. He ends up in lockup for a week. Now we were able to get him out. He was 13 years old on a baseball trip. This isn’t what the American people wanted, and I don’t think it’s consistent with our values.”

