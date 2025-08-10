Marlow: Trump Is ‘Robustly’ Going After Democrats ‘Who Are Clearly Breaking the Law’

On this week’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Sunday Report,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said it is a significant development that President Donald Trump was robustly going after Democrats who are breaking the law.

Host Lidia Curanaj said, “So you put this in your book, and I said in my opening statement that all of the cases against Trump are connected. I know you agree, but the big question is, will justice ever be served? I’m not talking about even James Clapper. I want to see Barack Obama held accountable. I want to see Hillary Clinton held accountable.”

Marlow said, “Sure, I think that we have a season of optimism right now. I’m seeing a lot of negativity online that we can never get to justice at all. We never even started looking until it sounds like a few weeks ago, it was such a bombshell that we’re looking into Jack Smith as special counsel, and now Tish James with the DOJ. Tish James, I called for in the book, which came out on Tuesday, I said that she needs to be prosecuted for conspiracy against rights. Three days later, the investigations announced. This is just terrific news.”

He added, “We’ve never seen an administration, a Republican administration, robustly go after Democrats who are clearly breaking the law and trying to operate with a two tier justice system. So but this stuff takes a while, so it will take a couple of years to get justice for all these people, maybe four years, I don’t know. But the bottom line is that we’re starting to put heavy pressure on people. We get a grand jury impaneled over Tish James. She’s absolutely in the fetal position right now. That’s terrific news for the good guys. So we should be joyful right now and not be too cynical, in my opinion.”

Marlow’s new book, Breaking the Law: Exposing the Weaponization of America’s Legal System Against Donald Trump, which has been hailed by President Trump as a “must-read” book, is available in hardcover, eReader format, and as an audiobook read by the author himself.

