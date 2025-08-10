Pritzker: Trump Is Attempting to Cheat, ‘Steal Seats’ in Midterms

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-IL) said President Donald Trump was attempting to cheat in the 2026 midterm elections with the help of Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) by redistricting the state house.

Pritzker said, “What Greg Abbott is doing and what Donald Trump is attempting to do is to cheat mid-decade here; they’re attempting to change the map. They know that they’re going to lose in 2026, the Congress, and so they’re trying to steal seats. So that is what these Texas Democrats are trying to stand up against. Then don’t forget the map that they put together. It violates the Voting Rights Act and the Constitution. Thank God to these Texas House Democrats.

He added, “What he’s doing is at the behest of the President of the United States, who is clearly attempting to, and says that he deserves to have five more seats. He’s wrong, and he’s attempting to change the game because he passed this big, ugly bill. It’s hyper unpopular in Texas, among people in Texas and across the country. He knows he’s going to lose the Congress in 2026. That’s why he’s going to his allies and hoping that they can save him. And we’ve all got to stand up against this. This is — it’s cheating. Donald Trump is a cheater. He cheats on his wives. He cheats at golf. And now he’s trying to cheat the American people out of their votes.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN