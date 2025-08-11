Dem Rep. Subramanyam: ‘Crime Is a Problem’ in D.C., ‘Many Cities’, Trump’s Only Acting Because It Impacts Him

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” Rep. Suhas Subramanyam (D-VA) stated that “homelessness is a problem in D.C.” And “crime is a problem in D.C., like it is in many cities.” But President Donald Trump “just wants the homeless people out of his sight. And he’s acting on crime right now because a DOGE employee got attacked.” And the best way to help would be to give D.C. funding.

Subramanyam said, “His words just make it clear, he doesn’t care about homeless people, he doesn’t care about the city, he just wants the homeless people out of his sight. And he’s acting on crime right now because a DOGE employee got attacked.”

Subramanyam continued, “And so, yes, homelessness is a problem in D.C. It’s — crime is a problem in D.C., like it is in many cities. But I think it’s special to him because it’s — him and his inner circle see it, and that’s what is affecting them. And so, I would say, generally, if he wants to address all these issues, how about start by actually funding D.C. and giving it the federal funding that has been set aside for it over the years? They’ve been withholding funding for D.C. this session in Congress, and that would be a much better way to tackle homelessness, funding the police here, for instance, to be able to do their jobs, rather than this rhetoric.”

