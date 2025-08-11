Raskin: Trump’s D.C. Crackdown a ‘Manufactured’ Emergency

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Monday on CNN’s “The Arena” that President Donald Trump had “manufactured” an emergency to take federal control of the police department in Washington, D.C.

Raskin said, “He’s referring to a provision in the D.C. Home Rule Act which allows him to declare a police emergency relating to a federal matter. They haven’t defined what the emergency is, especially with crime rates at a 30-year low in the District of Columbia, and he’s deployed the National Guard. At least I’m happy to see that he acknowledges he has. The power to activate the National Guard. That was what he refused to do four and a half years ago. When the Capitol and his own vice president and Congress were under attack by the mob violence that he unleashed against us, and he sat on his hands for many hours and then later asserted he somehow didn’t have the authority to deploy the National Guard. That was a real emergency; this is not a real emergency.”

He added, “He was not asked to send in the National Guard or take over the police by the House or the Senate, or the mayor or the D.C. council. This looks to me like an emergency, which is manufactured because of a public relations crisis relating to the Epstein file. He doesn’t want to release the Epstein file, so he wants everybody to look in another direction.”

