MSNBC’s Scarborough: ‘So Many’ Democrats Secretly Cheering Trump’s D.C. Crackdown

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said Tuesday on “Morning Joe” that “so many” Democrats secretly support President Donald Trump’s takeover of the police force in Washington, D.C.

Scarborough said, “This is a fascinating story because so many people have been calling me over the past couple of days, going, you know, like Washington, should have gotten involved years ago. This place is dangerous, it’s a mess, it’s a wreck and whatever. And then they’ll go on Twitter and go ‘his is the worst outrage of all time.’ Which I understand, it’s like people need to express their concerns about Donald Trump going too far.”

He added, “We saw what happened back in 2020 with the National Guard, certainly can’t have any repeat of that. I don’t want the federalization of the entire city, but man, I don’t care what the crime statistics say, crime has been a problem in this city for the 32 years I’ve been living inside and outside of the city. It’s just, even now, we, Mika and I, we’re talking to somebody who lives in the city, these are all Democrats who said, you know, our friends won’t walk more than three blocks in DC at night without feeling the complete opposite of New York City, Where I’ll walk 40 or 50 blocks at night and not think twice about it. In New York City, in midtown downtown. I mean, New York is a safe, safe place. Washington D.C., man, it’s door to door.”

