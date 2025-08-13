Crockett: Our Only Emergency Is Trump Made it Back into the White House

Wednesday on CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said the only emergency in America is that President Donald Trump made it back to the White House.

Kaitlan Collins said, “Given Democrats are in the minority, that Republicans would not go along with a request from the president to extend his his federal takeover of the police here in Washington?”

Crockett said, “I mean, I think that the Republicans could care less about the law or the Constitution. I think what you heard from the minority leader is basically, listen, no matter what he tries, then we will make sure that the courts are involved and make sure we give over the information, which is the law. You know, the fact that he’s taken over D.C. in the first place, invoking emergency powers, that basically is what he wants to do his entire presidency.”

She added, “Frankly, the only emergency that we’ve had is the fact that he somehow made it back into the White House. That is how he decided that he was going to somehow initiate the Enemy Aliens Act. It’s how he decided that he was going to go about taking over D.C. It’s how he decided he was going to invade the city of Los Angeles. It is time for us to get back to actual democracy, which is not an emergency. Not to mention the tariffs. he’s also invoked emergency powers during the tariffs. The reality is that he is the only one that is creating the crisis.”

