Raskin: ‘People Are Opposing Monarchy and Police Domination by Donald Trump’

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “All In” that people were “opposing monarchy and police domination” by President Donald Trump.

Raskin said, “Repression breeds resistance and opposition. We saw several weeks ago millions of people assembling across the country to say, ‘No kings here.’ And we are certainly in a moment when people are opposing monarchy and police domination by Donald Trump.”

He continued, “So the people in Washington, D.C, are 713,000 taxpaying, draftable American citizens who have no representation in Congress. The Democrats passed D.C. statehood in the House a couple of Congresses ago. Republicans have been opposing it categorically. Now Donald Trump wants to impose police ICE checkpoints all over D.C, and the freedom-loving people of Washington are not going to put up with that.”

Raskin added, “Donald Trump and the Republicans have basically confiscated $1 billion of locally raised revenue for the people in Washington that they wanted to spend on public safety, criminal law enforcement, public education. They should give that money back and let people in D.C. govern themselves and deal with the crime problem. But Donald Trump is saying he’s deploying National Guard troops in order to do beautification and to take down graffiti in Washington. The whole thing is absurd, and he wants to use it as the basis for taking these police state tactics across the country and the people of America. The majority is not going to stand for it.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN