Shaheen: Putin Will Not Stop Until We Provide Additional Weapons to Ukraine

Thursday on CNN “News Central,” Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) said Russian President Vladimir Putin would not stop fighting in Ukraine until the United States provided “additional weapons.”

Host Kate Bolduan said, “President Putin spoke out this morning with new comments ahead of the summit, in part saying that the current American administration is making, in my opinion, quite energetic and sincere efforts to stop the hostilities, stop the crisis and reach agreements that are of interest to all parties involved in this conflict. Senator, how do you interpret that? ”

Shaheen said, “Listen, if you believe what Vladimir Putin has to say, I have some wetland in Madbury, New Hampshire that I can sell you. You can’t believe anything Vladimir Putin says. He is a former KGB agent who is trained in manipulation. He’s going to do everything he can to string along Donald Trump, to string along America, and to continue this war in a way that allows him to continue to build up, continue to make gains on the battlefield. And until we put some real pressure on Russia, until we provide additional weapons and support to Ukraine — and I have legislation, bipartisan legislation to do that — until we crack down on those people like China who are enabling Russia to continue its war machine — I have bipartisan legislation with Senator Cornyn on that — he is going to continue to play us along.”

