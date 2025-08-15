Maher: Trump Has a Point that U.S. Hasn’t Exercised Its Power Enough

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that he somewhat agrees with President Donald Trump that “we have not used our power as much as we should.” And stated that some other nations had trade practices with the United States that were unfair and NATO needed to pay more.

Maher said, “I’ll say this for Trump: He’s got this idea that America is still the biggest swinging dick in the world and we have not used our power as much as we should. That’s what the tariffs were about, he said, we have the power to change these people’s — other nations’ trading practices with us, some of which were out of line. I’m surprised that people went along with it as much as they did. So, he wasn’t completely wrong about that. He said, look, NATO hasn’t been paying their fair share. I’m going to make them do that. He wasn’t wrong about that.”

Later, Maher was critical of the tariffs from an economic perspective.

