The ’10X Watergate’ Lawfare Scandal That Everyone Is Ignoring

On Friday’s episode of The Alex Marlow Show, host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow read an excerpt from a review of his New York Times bestselling new book, Breaking the Law: Exposing the Weaponization of America’s Legal System Against Donald Trump, which described the lawfare plot exposed by Marlow as “ten times” the scope of the Watergate scandal.
“I devoured this book. It brings all the receipts,” Marlow read. “I mean, whether you’re Republican or liberal, it’s a factual must-read. I picked it up out of curiosity to remove myself from the sensationalist news cycle and 140-character anathema…to see and think for myself in silence and in long form. There must be consequences for the sake of our republic. This is ten times Watergate.”
Marlow’s new book, Breaking the Law: Exposing the Weaponization of America’s Legal System Against Donald Trump, which has been hailed by President Trump as a “must read” book, is available in hardcover, eReader format, and as an audiobook read by the author himself.
Marlow has released the following exclusive exposés on Breitbart News using his extensive research from Breaking the Law:
- ‘Breaking the Law’: Exposé Reveals Biden White House Orchestrated Lawfare Against Trump to Rig 2024 Election
- Eight Reasons I Called for the Prosecution of Letitia James for Conspiracy Against Trump’s Civil Rights Ahead of DOJ Bombshell
- The Lawfare Investigations Have Begun: Here’s Who the DOJ Should Investigate Next
- Buying Our Democracy: Meet the Billionaire Leftists Behind the Lawfare Chaos
- Investigation Season: Why the DOJ Should Investigate Judge Juan Merchan Next
- Time for DOJ to Investigate Lewis Kaplan, the Judge Who Threatened to Jail Alina Habba
