The ’10X Watergate’ Lawfare Scandal That Everyone Is Ignoring

On Friday’s episode of The Alex Marlow Show, host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow read an excerpt from a review of his New York Times bestselling new book, Breaking the Law: Exposing the Weaponization of America’s Legal System Against Donald Trump, which described the lawfare plot exposed by Marlow as “ten times” the scope of the Watergate scandal.

“I devoured this book. It brings all the receipts,” Marlow read. “I mean, whether you’re Republican or liberal, it’s a factual must-read. I picked it up out of curiosity to remove myself from the sensationalist news cycle and 140-character anathema…to see and think for myself in silence and in long form. There must be consequences for the sake of our republic. This is ten times Watergate.”

Marlow’s new book, Breaking the Law: Exposing the Weaponization of America’s Legal System Against Donald Trump, which has been hailed by President Trump as a “must read” book, is available in hardcover, eReader format, and as an audiobook read by the author himself.

Marlow has released the following exclusive exposés on Breitbart News using his extensive research from Breaking the Law:

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.