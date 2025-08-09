Marlow: The Lawfare Investigations Have Begun; Here’s Who the DOJ Should Investigate Next

Over the past year, I have investigated all of the six major cases against Donald Trump that played out simultaneously between his two administrations for my book Breaking the Law. Each one of them involves obvious improprieties that necessitate investigations. In many instances, I believe investigators will find criminal activity, which ought to be prosecuted.

President Trump’s voters demand these investigations. They deserve them.

It is encouraging and heartening to see that the Department of Justice has taken up a criminal investigation into New York Attorney General Letitia “Tish” James and that the Office of the Special Counsel is investigating Special Counsel Jack Smith. This could mark a new era of accountability in this country and a return to law and order.

The following list is far from comprehensive, but investigations into these lawfare conspirators would no doubt yield valuable information; and I believe, in some cases, evidence of criminality. Further details about each person listed below can be found in Breaking the Law.

THE E. JEAN CARROLL CASE

Reid Hoffman: The Democrat megadonor Reid Hoffman bankrolled E. Jean Carroll’s defamation suit against Donald Trump. (I regard the case as farcical, as thoroughly documented in Breaking the Law.) Hoffman hates Trump, saying he would “spend as much as I possibly can and it takes” to beat him, and he has funded a vast array of left-wing political causes through shadowy “dark money” nonprofits.

Carroll, a columnist and comedy writer, was able to hire a crack legal team including Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund founder Roberta Kaplan. Kaplan was funded by a nonprofit primarily backed by Hoffman.

While the saga played out in one-sided NYC court rooms, Hoffman was making regular visits to Joe Biden’s White House. Who specifically did Hoffman meet at the White House and what was discussed? The public ought to know.

It’s also noteworthy that this case against Trump was the brainchild of anti-Trump legal pundit George Conway.

Judge Lewis Kaplan: Judge Kaplan, no relation to Roberta, showed obvious favoritism and impartiality during the Carroll trial. One example is that he would not allow a “black wool Donna Karan coatdress” that Carroll claimed to have worn during the alleged assault as evidence. Trump’s team (among others) have claimed the dress wasn’t even made at the time. Carroll has said that she has the dress and that it is unwashed, so it would presumably have Trump’s DNA on it. Yet Judge Lewis Kaplan would not allow for the dress to be admitted as evidence.

“The dress was great,” Trump told me in an interview in 2025. “When they found out there was nothing on the dress, so we wanted the dress, and the judge said ‘nope.’ We’re not gonna let you show it.”

The dress could have saved the case for Trump.

Kaplan also did not allow several other pieces of evidence to be admitted that would have suggested that Carroll is not credible, such as a contradictory interview she had with Anderson Cooper where she could not decide if Trump had actually raped her. However, in an act of overt partisanship, Judge Kaplan allowed character evidence to be used against Trump, including the infamous Access Hollywood tape.

Kaplan was campaigning against Trump in the court room.

At one point, he threatened to put Trump attorney Alina Habba in jail.

The judgements against Trump for the two Carroll lawsuits totaled nearly $90 million, about eight times what Carroll had even requested.

THE STORMY DANIELS CASE

Alvin Bragg and Matthew Colangelo: New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg campaigned for office on the premise that he would pursue and prosecute Donald Trump. A George Soros-connected fund pumped money into the campaign. Bragg won and quickly built a reputation for decreasing felony convictions for New York’s worst criminals while going to extreme lengths to prosecute Donald Trump for supposed business records violations. He would ultimately bust Trump for what liberal Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz said was a “crime that doesn’t exist” in order to get a televised “perp walk” of Trump that would guarantee his political future.

One of the ways he was able to accomplish that was by bringing in a ringer from President Joe Biden’s DOJ named Matthew Colangelo to head up the prosecution. Colangelo was ridiculously overqualified for the job and was currently the third-ranking official at the Department of Justice, yet he demoted himself to Bragg’s office to try to bag Trump.

“It’s the rough equivalent of like a four-star general in the army, quitting his job and enlisting in the National Guard as a private,” said Will Scharf, one of Trump’s attorneys and the White House staff secretary.

To state the obvious, this is highly suspicious. The timing of Colangelo’s announcement that he would be leaving the DOJ occurred immediately after the Democrats lost their majority in the House of Representatives in the 2022 midterm elections, which I believe adds to the likelihood he was on a political mission. The Democrats investigative power would be deeply curtailed with the new congress, and things like the J6 committee would end. It was perfect timing for them to ramp up prosecutions of Trump.

To this day, Biden has maintained that there was no coordination across the multiple prosecutions and the federal government. Given Colangelo’s presence in Manhattan, this strains credulity and ought to be investigated.

This was an incredibly weak case on its merits, yet it yielded a conviction thanks to Bragg and Colangelo.

THE GEORGIA RICO CASE

Nathan Wade and Fani Willis: On November 18, right around when Colangelo would have put in his two weeks notice to the DOJ, Nathan Wade, prosecutor for and boyfriend of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, was at the White House meeting with counsel for eight hours.

Why was Nathan Wade at the White House?

Wade was a family law attorney—that means his area of law is divorces and prenuptial agreements—with no prosecution experience. He was appointed by Willis without any checks or oversight that would have questioned his qualifications. He had zero background in RICO law, the most relevant area of the law for Willis’s prosecution. In fact, he admitted that he had to study up on it.

Fani Willis herself reportedly had a five-hour meeting at the White House with Vice President Kamala Harris months before the indictment. The meeting occurred on February 28, 2023, months after Wade’s meetings but months before the August indictment.

How did Nathan Wade get on this case? What was discussed during these White House visits? The public should have answers to these questions.

Jeff DiSantis: DiSantis was poised to be the Matthew Colangelo of the Georgia RICO case, the wringer brought back from Washington to try to win the case. Sources told Breitbart News that DiSantis was tasked as liaison between the White House and the Willis office. He was the Democrat establishment’s political operative trying to cause problems for Trump at Fani Willis’s DA office.

THE JACK SMITH CASES

Lisa Monaco, Vanita Gupta, and Merrick Garland: U.S. Attorney General Garland appointed the deeply partisan Jack Smith to an unconstitutional job as Special Counsel, which lead to 18 months of harassment of Trump in the middle of campaign season. This was blatant extra-legal election meddling.

While AG Garland had a reputation for being a mild-mannered and likable professional, his top two deputies at the DOJ, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, had reputations for far-left activism.

Monaco, a reliable Biden-world crony, became deputy attorney general overseeing Trump and J6 cases. Previously, she served in Obama’s White House and at Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s shadowy consulting firm WestExec. Monaco is also close with Andrew Weissmann, to the point that President Trump told me, “Weissmann is her boss,” referring to the Trump-deranged former general counsel at the FBI and top official for then–Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Gupta, upon being tapped as Biden’s number three at the DOJ, felt compelled to issue a face-saving apology for past “harsh rhetoric” toward conservatives. She has a record of cracking down on peaceful Christian pro-lifers and ignoring violent pro-abortion militants.

I spoke to Trump several times about his ongoing legal battles throughout the 2024 election cycle, and he pointed the finger directly at Monaco. “Lisa Monaco, she’s really running the Justice Department, rather viciously and rather illegally, and that will be found out over the next year and a half, I predict,” Trump told me in January 2024.

Occam’s razor suggests that it was Monaco and Gupta who were the likely masterminds of the Biden DOJ’s lawfare against Trump.

Merrick Garland, Lisa Monaco, and Vanita Gupta interfered in our democracy when they unconstitutionally appointed Jack Smith.

Andrew Weissmann: Interestingly, Trump theorized in conversation that even above Monaco in the actual hierarchy of Biden’s DOJ is Andrew Weissmann. The MSNBC contributor and lawfare architect who took a star turn as a top official in Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation into Trump appears in several chapters of Breaking the Law. If there is lawfare going on against Trump, it’s a safe bet that Weissmann has coordinated it, praised it on TV, or both. Let’s figure out what he knows and the extent of his involvement in the election interference.

THE TISH JAMES CASE

Allison Greenfield: Greenfield was Judge Arthur Engoron’s top clerk when he presided over Tish James’s civil fraud case against Trump. We reported at Breitbart News that she had donated to Democrat candidates in amounts exceeding New York State ethics rules. (There is no clear evidence that she was ever disciplined following the complaint, though Greenfield never denied making the donations.) Trump, who refers to her as Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s “girlfriend,” believed she was the driving force behind the whole trial. Let’s find out.

And finally…

Joe Biden: The Joe Biden White House orchestrated the lawfare against President Donald Trump in the run-up to the 2024 election, hoping to jail or bankrupt the Republican standard bearer in order to prevent him from becoming president of the United States. The fact-pattern that I establish in Breaking the Law makes that clear. The effort to rig the race by engaging in an unprecedented level of coordination across branches of government and Democrat power structures was clearly orchestrated within the Biden White House itself.

How extensive was the White House’s efforts? Who was truly calling the shots?

Let’s ask Joe Biden.

That is just a partial list of bad actors I identified in Breaking the Law. None have been held to account for any wrongs. Perhaps they acted more above-board than I suspect, and investigations could clear their names.

Though, if any of them did break the law in a political pursuit of destroying Donald Trump and his movement, they ought to face justice.

This article was adapted from portions of Breaking the Law.

