Alex Marlow’s Lawfare Exposé ‘Breaking the Law’ Lands on New York Times Best Sellers List

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow’s investigative blockbuster Breaking the Law: Exposing the Weaponization of America’s Legal System Against Donald Trump, which was hailed by President Trump as a “must read” book, landed on the New York Times Best Sellers list the first week following its release.

Breaking the Law, which made by the New York Times Best Seller lists for both Hardcover Nonfiction and Combined Print and E-Book Nonfiction, is the result of over a year’s research by Marlow into the history and scope of the lawfare deployed against President Trump and his supporters. The book chronicles the left’s takeover of the country’s system of justice, reveals who funds and controls the lawfare superstructure, and exposes the ultimate goal of lawfare to rig elections on behalf of Democrats.

Marlow’s latest book builds on the success of his two prior books, Breaking the News and Breaking Biden, both of which were also New York Times bestsellers.

Breaking the Law also landed at #15 on USA Today’s Booklist, another major feat considering that Marlow’s political nonfiction book was competing on a list that also includes fiction, children’s books, self-help, and cookbooks.



“Breaking the Law has two primary purposes,” Marlow told Breitbart News. “First of all, it is a clear and concise history of lawfare, especially the six major cases against President Trump. I explain the unprecedented and obscene abuse of President Trump and his voters, and I provide a blue-print for investigations that can (and in many cases will) take place if we want justice. Second of all, the book is a warning to political conservatives and Constitutional originalists that the left is fighting night and day to use the legal apparatus to dismantle our country. We have NOT yet won this war yet. We must identify the bad guys and fight back!”

“The NYT selects their list with an editorial bias (but I repeat myself) so it’s a true challenge to make it, so I feel especially grateful to all the support I’ve received, far and wide,” Marlow said in a post on X.

“I have so many people to thank, but first and foremost is the Breitbart News team and audience. We have assembled an amazing crew, from Larry Solov our CEO, to Elizabeth Moore our VP of Comms, to our incredible journalists and social media team. The Breitbart News megaphone was the key to getting the word out about my research and this book. Also, a major shoutout to Simon & Schuster, my publishing house, which gave me ample resources to put together and market the book. I felt support the whole way,” Marlow told Breitbart News.

Thus far, Marlow has released the following exclusive exposés on Breitbart News using his extensive research from Breaking the Law:

“I’m just getting started,” Marlow said. “There are more bombshells yet to come.”

“This book will change the trajectory of the country if everyone reads it — so I sincerely hope you do.”

Breaking the Law: Exposing the Weaponization of America’s Legal System Against Donald Trump, which has been hailed by President Trump as a “must read” book, is available in hardcover, eReader format, and as an audiobook read by the author himself.