Carville: Democrats Will ‘Romp and Stomp’ Republicans in 2026

Democratic strategist James Carville said Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime” that Democrats will “romp and stomp” the Republicans in the 2026 midterm elections.

Carville said, “We need a presidential nominee. You’re exactly right. We will not have a unified message in our party until the 2028 election. We have tons of really strong candidates, and I think we’re going to be fine. I think we’re going to romp and stop in 2026. And I think secretly you do too. I think you know that.”

Watters said, “Are you going to romp and stomp if you guys are cheering for crime, why are you against Trump cracking down on crime in DC?”

Carville said, “Well, let’s look at it, the Clinton Biden crime bill cause biggest drop of crime in the United States history. The crime rate in 2024, the last year the Biden administration is the lowest it was in 15 years.”

He added, “I have no idea of what you’re talking about. And by the way, the governor of Louisiana is deploying our National Guard on August 19th to Washington, D.C., in the middle of hurricane season. That is dumber than a second coat of paint. That is really dumb.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN