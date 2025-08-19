Jasmine Crockett: Trump Is Trying to ‘Destroy’ Washington D.C.

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) claimed President Donald Trump was trying to “destroy” Washington, D.C.

Host Chris Hayes said, “I want to read what Robert Garcia, who’s a ranking member on that committee, had to say he said, ‘Releasing the Epstein files in batches just continues this White House cover up. The American people will not accept anything short of the full, un-redacted Epstein files.’ Do you agree with Congressman Garcia?”

Crockett said, “Oh, absolutely. I mean, transparency is what the people are asking for and anything that it seems like you are trying to filter out will only bring about more questions and concerns. I think right now, the president knows that he really got himself into a pickle. This is something that he campaigned on and ultimately it’s something that he didn’t deliver on, which frankly, that is what Trump is known for doing. But for whatever reason, this has been one of those sticking points for his base and he has tried to distract and destroy communities, as you’re talking about D.C. in order to get people to focus on something other than the Epstein files. But the people are zoned in and wanting to know what is in them.”

