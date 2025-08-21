CNN’s Enten: Vance Is Right, Violent Crime Is Underreported, That’s Not Unique to D.C.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” CNN Chief Data Analyst Harry Enten stated that he doesn’t think Washington, D.C. is manipulating its crime statistics, but Vice President JD Vance is correct and “I think it’s absolutely the case that crime, violent crime specifically, is underreported nationwide. We know that from survey data. We know that the majority of violent crimes, in fact, nationwide, actually go unreported.” But that isn’t unique to D.C.

Host Anderson Cooper said, “[T]he Vice President said this today, the crime statistics across the country are underreported. The police union official or an official for the union for the police in Washington had made the claim also without really presenting a lot of evidence, but made the claim that the stats are basically rigged in D.C.”

Enten said, “Yeah. I don’t think that the stats are necessarily rigged, but I think it’s absolutely the case that crime, violent crime specifically, is underreported nationwide. We know that from survey data. We know that the majority of violent crimes, in fact, nationwide, actually go unreported. And more than that, we know it’s a problem in urban areas as well. But Washington, D.C. is no special case in this. This is something that is true nationwide. People don’t report crimes for any number of reasons, maybe they’re — they don’t think the police will actually solve it. Maybe they fear some sort of retribution. But the bottom line is the Vice President is correct on that.”

