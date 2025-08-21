Marlow: It’s the ‘Beginning of Investigation and Vindication Season, Justice Is Coming for President Trump’

Thursday on Newsmax TV’s “Greg Kelly Reports,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said a New York appeals court throwing out the more than $500 million fine on President Donald Trump in Attorney General Letitia James’ business fraud case is the “beginning of investigation and vindication season.”

Guest host Todd Starnes said, “President Trump touting a total victory after the New York appeals court tossed out that $500 million fraud penalty. That’s over the Letitia James civil case. Your reaction to that?”

Marlow said, “This is incredible news. My book, breaking the law. I write specifically that Tish James is penalty against President Trump a victimless crime. It wasn’t even a crime where she pursued a civil matter as if it was some sort of a criminal matter of over $500 million was cruel and unusual, a clear violation of the Eighth Amendment. I think she also violated theFifth and Sixth Amendments with abandoning due process protections for the president and equal justice under the law. but the eighth amendment was clear here. Of course, he didn’t do anything to merit that sort of a penalty. It was clearly a political persecution from the start, and it is incredibly heartening to see it not even make it to the Supreme Court to get turned over on appeal. I think this is the beginning of investigation and vindication season. Justice is coming for President Trump. It will take a little while to get done Todd but it is happening. I could not be happier about it.”

Marlow's new book, Breaking the Law: Exposing the Weaponization of America's Legal System Against Donald Trump, which has been hailed by President Trump as a "must-read" book, is available in hardcover, eReader format, and as an audiobook read by the author himself.

