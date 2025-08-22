Trump Reveals Next City He Is Targeting for Crime Crackdown

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed crime.

Marlow stated, “[W]e’re seeing this massive drop in crime statistics, which does give away that it’s appropriate…violent crime down 22%, carjacking down 21%, robberies down 46%, and other indicators are all down as well. … [H]e’s apparently chosen…what’s going to be the next city where Trump is going to put his focus” which is Chicago.

