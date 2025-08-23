Grenell: Unsure L.A. Will Be Ready for Olympics Without Help, Pushed for Trump to Make Them Next

On Friday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” Presidential Envoy for Special Missions Ric Grenell stated that he made a push in the Oval Office that President Donald Trump “move Los Angeles up a little bit more and try to make them next” for federal involvement, and he is “not so sure that Los Angeles is going to be ready for the Olympics, unless President Trump can send in some help.”

Grenell said, “Look, I think the mayors of these cities have had long enough, and the people are complaining. And so, President Trump is just responding to what the people want. I actually suggested in the Oval Office today that the President move Los Angeles up a little bit more and try to make them next. We’ve got the Olympics coming in Los Angeles, and the city is a mess. The homeless people are everywhere. It’s making it very unsafe. Crime is out of control. We’ve got an illegal immigrant problem. And so, I’m not so sure that Los Angeles is going to be ready for the Olympics, unless President Trump can send in some help.”

He added that doing this without approval from the city’s Mayor, Karen Bass and state’s Governor, Gavin Newsom (D), would complicate matters a bit.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett