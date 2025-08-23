Jim Jordan: ‘This Is Not Political Retribution — This Is Accountability’

Friday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the House Judiciary Committee chairman, discussed the FBI raid of former National Security Advisor John Bolton earlier in the day.

Jordan said the efforts were all part of accountability measures, which included Bolton, former FBI Director James Comey, Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former CIA Director John Brennan, for efforts to undermine the Trump administration.

“I don’t know how this went down today, but you’re right,” Jordan said. “The press wasn’t there. There wasn’t all this, you know, the big scene that it was three years ago this month when they raided President Trump’s home. I think the big takeaway though is think about what we’ve learned in the last four weeks because of the good work of the attorney general, of Director Patel, of ODNI Director Tulsi Gabbard, think about what we’ve learned. We learned that Jim Comey and his chief of staff were leaking classified information. We learned that a whistleblower has come forward and said Adam Schiff was leaking classified information. We learned from Tulsi Gabbard that there’s another whistleblower who said that they changed the intelligence community assessment. They changed the report to say something different back before President Trump even took office, between Election Day 2016 and Inauguration Day.”

“And now, we learn that and that change, by the way, Charlie was done by Brennan and Clapper,” he continued. “At their urging, the report was changed back then. And now we learn today that John Bolton mishandled classified information. So, you got Comey, Schiff, Clapper, Brennan, Bolton, all out to undermine the president. That’s the story here. You mentioned the deep state a few minutes ago. That’s the deep state in action trying to sabotage the guy we the people put into the Oval Office. That’s what they tried to do. And now you got good people running these federal agencies who are looking at the facts and you — and just going on the facts and bringing that forward. This is not political retribution. This is accountability. And it’s exactly what the American people voted on when they put President Trump in the White House on November 5.”

