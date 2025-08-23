Maher: Trump Pushed Policies that Impact People While Dems ‘Offer Up High-Minded Intangibles’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that “While Democrats offer up high-minded intangibles like equity and saving the soul of America,” President Donald Trump has pushed things like reducing taxes on tips and “things that hit people personally.”

During his closing monologue, Maher reacted to Trump weighing reclassifying marijuana by saying, “He is the master at winning votes from small groups who are passionate about one issue, picking up a couple percent here, a couple there, until, on election night, it’s Y-M-C-A. While Democrats offer up high-minded intangibles like equity and saving the soul of America, Trump says, hey, waitress, how’d you like to pay no tax on those tips?”

Maher also argued that Trump wins over some blocks of voters by flip-flopping on things like TikTok and cryptocurrency and also promises things that aren’t actually doable.

Maher further stated, “Trump runs for office like that kid in 8th grade who ran for school president on a pledge of more snow days. Okay, I was that kid. Now, could I actually make it snow more? No. But elections are won on the margins, by a coalition of little things that hit people personally. Trump gets this. He feels your pain in the ass. Kamala ran on democracy, which is the most important issue. But without the political skill to sell it, it added up to nothing.”

