Moore: Trump’s D.C. Crackdown ‘Not Sustainable,’ ‘It’s Costing Over a Million Dollars a Day’

Governor Wes Moore (D-MD) claimed Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the cost of President Donald Trump’s Washington D.C. crime crackdown means it was the “not sustainable.”

Partial transcript as follows:

MARGARET BRENNAN: So they’re here in DC- there are guardsmen from six different states on the street. The mission is, quote, ‘beautification, duty and support.’ The defense secretary has author- authorized them to carry M4 and M17 rifles, but to date, we have not been able to locate anyone armed within the National Guard on the streets of DC. Why, though, are you so opposed to this deployment?

MOORE: Well, there’s- there’s plenty of reasons. You know one, it is not sustainable. You cannot continue this type of pace of operations, particularly when you’re when it’s costing over a million dollars a day in order to do this. The second, it’s not scalable. You’re not going to be able to do this in every single major American city, particularly when many of the cities that have the highest crime rates are the places that have actually deployed their national guards to Washington, DC. So who’s going to- who’s going to go do the work in their cities? The third, it’s unconstitutional. It’s a direct violation of the 10th Amendment, and for a party that talks about state rights, it’s amazing how they’re having such a big government approach in the way they’re conducting public safety. The fourth reason is because it’s deeply disrespectful to the members of the National Guard. As someone who actually deployed overseas and served my country in combat, to ask these men and women to do a job that they’re not trained for is just deeply disrespectful. And so when we’re thinking about all of these lasting factors, when we’re thinking about the fact that it serves as a distraction from the fact that the President’s disastrous economic policies are making everything more expensive for everyday Americans- is making life harder for everyday Americans, there is a multitude of reasons that I am against this, and I will not authorize the Maryland National Guard to be utilized for this.