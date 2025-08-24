Vance: ‘People Who Tried to Throw Donald Trump in Prison’ Are Claiming ‘Retribution’ for Bolton

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Vice President JD Vance dismissed those calling the Trump administration’s raid on former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s home was so-called “retribution.”

He said the same people making that claim attempted to “throw” President Donald Trump in prison.

“Well, you know, a lot of people have already looked at this and said, ‘This looks a lot like retribution,'” NBC’s “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker said. “Is this retribution?”

“Well, who has said it looks a lot like retribution, Kristen?” Vance replied. “A lot of people who tried to throw Donald Trump in prison for completely fake charges that were later thrown out by multiple different courts. I suspect that if the media and the American people let this case actually unfold, if they let the investigation unfold as it’s currently doing, they’re going to find out that what we’re doing is being very deliberate and being very driven by the national interest, and by the law here. And that’s as it should be.”

