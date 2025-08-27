Klobuchar Calls for a National ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban in Wake of Minneapolis Shooting

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Ana Cabrera Reports,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said there needs to be a national ban on “assault weapons” when reacting to a Catholic school shooting in Minnesota.

Klobuchar said, “As you reported, he is dead, but more will, I’m sure, come out about his motive and why he would commit such a horrific act. Of course makes me think about guns and all the work we’ve done to ban these automatic rifles and to do something when it comes to the background checks and everything, and we keep getting thwarted. we were able to pass a limited measure on a bipartisan basis, but not enough to stop something like this. and it just makes you think about that as well. without knowing the details about how he got that gun, if the gun was legal, what kind of gun it was, but it was clearly one of these automatic rifles to be able to shoot that many kids so fast.”

She added, “I’ve made this clear, and again, there’ll be time to talk about this, but we need better laws on the books nationally. It just can’t be in local states. It’s got to be nationally on these assault weapons. And that is the first thing there for the military, they should be for the police. They are not for madmen like this person. I also think you’ve got to continue to work on school safety issues. I actually was the lead sponsor of that bill, but we can do all we can on that. But when you have so much access to guns right now and so many guns out there on the streets, you’re going to continue to see these kinds of mass shootings.”

