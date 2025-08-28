Homan Vows Kilmar Abrego Garcia ‘Will Be Deported’ — ‘I Got My Teeth in This Thing, I’m Not Letting It Go’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Trump border czar Tom Homan reiterated his intent to see alleged MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia deported.

Homan echoed a statement from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem issued earlier in the day identifying Abrego Garcia as a “gang member, human trafficker, wife beater, child predator and criminal illegal alien.”

“So, his lawyer is arguing that he can challenge, you know, his deportations on the right that he will be the person that is unsafe,” host Sean Hannity said. “Is this the guy that you’ve identified as an MS-13 gang member? Is this the guy whose own wife accused him of being a wife-beater? Is this the guy that we’ve been told, apparently, was soliciting minors on the Internet and involved in other illegal activity? Is that the guy that that is saying that he’s going to be unsafe if he goes back to his home country? Isn’t he unsafe to all of us if he stays?”

Homan replied, “He’s a significant public safety threat. You got it right. He’s a gang member, designated terrorist, and he’s been ordered removed by two different federal judges. He’s been indicted for human trafficking and alien smuggling. He’s a bad man. And I’m telling you, listen, I’m giving you my word. He will be deported from this country. I got my teeth in this thing, I’m not letting it go.”

“As far as the story now, he’s going to claim asylum — first of all, he’s beyond the required one year,” he continued. “He’s been here longer than that. So, he shouldn’t be able to qualify for asylum. If the judge rules on the law, the law is about asylum seeking, because you got to be escaping fear and persecution from your home government because of race, religion, and political affiliation. Well, he’s not going to his home country, right? So, he’s going to either Uganda or any other country we decide to send him to. What is the evidence that he can present that he’s going to be persecuted because of his race, religion, and political affiliation?”

“He’s got to present that evidence,” Homan added. “He doesn’t have any evidence. So, if the judge rules on the law, he’s gone.”

