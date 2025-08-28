Warren on if Cook Should Resign if Guilty: ‘For Cause Means Job-Related’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) responded to a question on whether Federal Reserve Gov. Lisa Cook should step down if she is found guilty of mortgage fraud by saying that the allegations “came from a Donald Trump lackey” And “What I care most about is that we follow the law here, and the law is pretty clear that firing for cause means job-related, like someone who has been inefficient or someone who’s been corrupt in doing the job…we are a nation of laws, let’s just follow the law here.”

Co-host David Faber asked, “Specific to Fed Gov. Cook, I am curious, the charges of mortgage fraud, obviously, she is going — she is fighting them. They haven’t even been brought. But I am curious, if, in fact, this were to play out and she was guilty of that. Do you feel that that is a fireable offense? Would you want to see her step down from the Fed, if, in fact, she is found guilty of mortgage fraud?”

Warren answered, “So, first of all, as you say, these are allegations, and where did they come from? They came from a Donald Trump lackey who said, in effect, I have access to a whole bunch of data that nobody else sees and let me see if I can go through the Donald Trump enemies list and find anything that I can claim is dirt that you might be able to use to lever somebody else. That’s this process that’s been going on so far. What I care most about is that we follow the law here, and the law is pretty clear that firing for cause means job-related, like someone who has been inefficient or someone who’s been corrupt in doing the job. That is the history of what for cause means here.”

She continued, “If you want to change the law, look, the Republicans are in charge of the House, the Republicans are in charge of the Senate, and Donald Trump sits at the White House, then bring an amendment to the law. But we are a nation of laws, let’s just follow the law here.”

