Carville Rebukes DNC over ‘Land Acknowledgment,’ ‘Try To Win F**king Elections’

Thursday on the podcast “Politics War Room,” veteran Democratic strategist James Carville criticized the DNC’s summer meeting for beginning with a land acknowledgment, lamenting the treatment of Native Americans, calling it the kind of thing that costs Democrats elections.

Discussing Lindy Sowmick, treasurer of Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party’s opening statement, Carville said, “Lady you’re right, that land what we did to the Native Americans has really been well documented. It is a sad part of our nation’s history. Why are you bringing this up in an election?”

He continued, “This is an election, and the DNC is not the place to discuss this. Understand this, the DNC does not exist to right wrongs. It doesn’t exist to acknowledge the more unpleasant parts of history. It doesn’t exist to make people feel good. It exists, just get it through your head, to win elections. Now do you think that is going to help us win elections, say, like we did in Iowa, which I think is close to Minnesota, by talking about land theft from the Dakotas? We’re not. Please stop this, in the name of a just, merciful God. Don’t you see what’s happening? Don’t you see where this has brought us to? For God’s sake, lady. And what is Ken Martin doing, doing that? You don’t have but one job, kid! It’s to win.”

Carville added, ‘Honestly, I mean, she’s probably a friend of yours in Minnesota. I’m sure she’s a perfectly elegant, nice person. That has nothing to do with this. You’re supposed to try to win fucking elections. Before we leave this, in case you’re wondering, Fox was over this like stink on shit. They were all over it.”

