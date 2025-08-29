Servants of Satan: How the Left Is Doing the Devil’s Business

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the coverage of the shooter in Minneapolis.

Marlow stated that “there is a demonic presence here that is at work…they are showing you that we are trying to preserve the dignity of a mass murderer…who clearly is disturbed.”

