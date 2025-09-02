Quigley: Trump Has Made the United States ‘Vacant on the World Stage’

Tuesday on CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) said that the leaders of China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran gathering in Beijing for a military parade was symbolic of President Donald Trump making the United States “vacant on the world stage.”

Host Erin Burnett said, “Trump says, and you heard him there. he’s not concerned at all about an axis against the united states. of course, the significance of that word in the context of, of of world war ii. you know, it’s there. are you concerned?”

Quigley said, “Look, I’m concerned that we are now vacant on the world stage. Obviously, this axis of upheaval sees an opportunity. They see our weakness in Ukraine. They see us eliminate our soft power. They see us distance ourselves from NATO. So clearly, the voices of 1939 and isolationism aren’t being heard.”

He added, “Putin understands only one thing, and that’s strength. Not a stern lecture on some sort of social media post. He would understand if the president said, we’re going to do another supplemental. He would understand if he actually said, okay, Senate, let’s pass that sanctions bill. Let’s seize the Russian assets here in the United States and in Europe to help Ukraine in this war. That would get Putin’s attention. Otherwise, he comes off as weak and naive, not understanding a bloody tyrant who started this war.”

