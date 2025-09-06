Carney: Most of Economic Weakness Due to ‘Inappropriate’ Federal Reserve Policy

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News economics editor John Carney discussed the jobs report.

Carney said that “most” of the economy’s weakness is due to Fed policy and “I think what we’re seeing in this jobs report and in the previous ones is that the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy is inappropriate for the economy today. It’s too tight. Interest rates are too high.”

