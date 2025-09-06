It Begins: We Just Saw ‘The First Bad A.I. Jobs Report’

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News economics editor John Carney talked about A.I.’s impact on the jobs report.

After host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow stated that the most recent report might “be the first bad A.I. jobs report”, Carney said, “I think there is something to that. When you look at the areas that went — that lost jobs, particularly…business services, IT, finance, these are areas where I don’t think there’s been a lot of A.I. layoffs, but I think there’s been a dramatic slowdown…in hiring because of A.I.”

