Rosie O’Donnell: ‘Terrifying’ How Trump Is Ruining America, Democracy Is ‘Dying’

Sunday on Nine Network’s “60 Minutes Australia,” comedian Rosie O’Donnell said that she was terrified by how President Donald Trump is ruining America.

O’Donnell said, “Well, when it comes to democracy, dying in America, I’m not silent. And when it comes to the president right now and what his actions are and who he is innately, I am not quiet.”

Host Adam Hegarty said, “You still love your country.”

O’Donnell said, “If I didn’t love my country, I wouldn’t speak out to try to protect it.”

Hegarty said, “Do you feel that he’s winning by you leaving the country?”

O’Donnell said, “Well, I know that my personal mental health comes first. And when he was in the last time, I was not doing well. And, I have a child that is special needs and that needs me to be fully cognizant, happy, not depressed and not overwhelmed. So I didn’t have a choice. I was not one of those celebrities who said, If he gets in, I’m leaving and then didn’t leave. I never said I was going to leave because I never imagined having to, but I knew I could not take being in America, watching him ruin everything that we had worked so hard for as a nation to get free freedom for everyone and to get something close to equality, although we never really made it there for women, for minorities, for black and brown people. We haven’t done it. And, the promise of America is great. And I lived the American dream. And I believe in my country, and I want the best for it. And what’s happening now is terrifying. As democracy dies and we all watch.”

