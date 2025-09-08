Crockett: Trump Doesn’t Have a Moral Compass or an Honest Bone in His Body

On Monday, during an appearance on CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) stated that President Donald Trump lacks a “moral compass” and “an honest bone in his body.”

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “On the drawing itself, the White House has denied that the drawing existed. They denied that it was Trump’s signature. Tonight, they are denying it, saying that releasing it is proof that it’s not his signature. I mean, we showed obviously examples that mirror it. What do you what do you make of the White House’s defense here?”

Crockett said, “The fact that the president is a liar. I mean, he’s consistent. I mean, that’s all I really got for you. I mean, you know, here’s the thing, we got this from, the Epstein estate. This isn’t something that came from a random Democratic something. This came from the estate.”

She continued, “I think that I think the biggest issue is the fact that he cannot be honest about it. Right, like, why lie? Because it doesn’t implicate but the fact that you’re lying makes it look like what else are you lying about? Those are the questions that we have. If you’ll lie about something this simple, then when you’re trying to tell us that you had nothing to do with these women or these girls, why should we believe you?”

Crockett added, “It’s really a sad day in this country that this is the guy that is leading our nation. I mean, we used to care about the morality of a leader, but when you’re looking at this and you’re looking at his actions, overall, it doesn’t seem like he has a moral compass or that he has an honest bone in his body.”

