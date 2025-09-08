Hawaii Gov. Green: RFK Jr. Must Resign or ‘Children Will Die’

Monday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Gov. Josh Green (D-HI) said that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. should resign or “children will die.”

Green said, “What concerns me most is his antagonism towards vaccination programs, because that will leave us vulnerable and children will die. I mean, that’s the most disconcerting part, but also moving away from science, moving away from the mRNA vaccinations, disrupting the Covid vaccinations, setting research back that will hurt us terribly in the long term. So there’s a lot to be concerned about of course, I’m also concerned about the physical attack on the CDC when they agitated others out there who are now antagonistic towards vaccinations. That was part of what happened, and that’s tragic and scary for people. So all of it is a problem. But really undermining the faith in doctors and nurses across our country will do us a great deal of harm. So he should step aside.”

He added, “This is one of the reasons, actually, that we formed the West Coast Health Alliance with the western states. Many kudos to the three governors of Washington, Oregon and California for starting that up and having me join it. We’re going to give science based, evidence based responses to this nonsense that’s coming out of Florida, that’s coming out of, unfortunately, Secretary Kennedy’s office. There are better ways to spend our time rather than fighting over preventing diseases. We should prevent illness. We should do all that we can, and we have a chance to unite on these issues, not divide. So Mr. Kennedy should really step aside. ”

