Ashley Moody: Charlotte Killing a Product of Democrat-Championed ‘Insane Policies’

Monday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL) reacted to the fatal stabbing of a Ukrainian refugee in Charlotte, N.C.

According to the junior Florida Republican U.S. Senator, the rise in crime can be attributed to the so-called “insane policies” of Democrat-led states and cities.

“You know, great question, and I love how you put that out there that the media is trying to spin this as the MAGA crime message,” she said. “How about the guarantee of this country? In fact, when we became a country, it was a core function of government to protect the security and safety of its people so that we could protect their rights. And if a city is not doing that, if a state is not doing that, they are failing its citizens. In fact, what this video shows is that the Dems that are trying to hide this and are in charge of these cities, they believe that, I guess the only people that should be safe are the folks that can drive a car or live behind a gate.”

Moody continued, “I mean, how about people that have to use public transportation, have to live in these communities, in these cities? And I’m just so grateful there are people like you and President Trump and others that are willing to call this out for what it is. It is the result of insane policies. They’re hypocritical policies because Florida did it completely different. Everything that —- for example, the North Carolina governor currently used to be the AG there, he started a task force and came up with things like decriminalizing crime, letting no cash bail, all of the things that were the opposite of what Governor DeSantis and I pushed in Florida, which was completely different policies, which we called stronger, safer cities.”

“And while the North Carolina crime is skyrocketing, Florida is at a 50-year low crime rate. So it all comes down to policies, and you have to have strong leadership.”

