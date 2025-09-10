Exclusive — Sen Mullin: Schumer, Klobuchar Set Precedent for Senate Rule Change

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) discussed rule changes in the Senate on confirmations.

Mullin said that due to how much Democrats have blocked Trump nominees, “[W]e’re going to make a rule change, and this rule change basically reflects the traditional way that things were done in the Senate, meaning that outside of Cabinet, outside of judicial nominees, which the exception of a few ambassadors, you did voice votes or unanimous consent on blocks.”

He added that Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) proposed “this exact language” back in 2023, the only difference being that she limited the size of the blocks that would be voted on and every Democrat voted in favor.

