Clyburn: Trump Can Speak Out Against Those Calling for Revenge

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Ana Cabrera Reports,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) stated that President Donald Trump “can speak out at this particular juncture and say to those people out on social media talking about taking revenge” for the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Clyburn stated, “I would hope that people involved in this process would tone the rhetoric down, do what is necessary to create a good climate in this country for all of us to have political discourse and also work on making this place a better place for our children and grandchildren.” And we should remember and practice the Golden Rule in politics, disagree civilly, and listen to and respect the opinions of others.

Host Ana Cabrera then asked about a Wall Street Journal op-ed about how Trump can help America get past political violence and if he thinks Trump can make a difference and what Clyburn would like for him to say.

Clyburn responded by saying Trump should look at how they do things in South Carolina, and “I think that the President can speak out at this particular juncture and say to those people out on social media talking about taking revenge, revenge for what, against whom? We have no idea, at least I don’t, and I haven’t seen any reporting that anybody else knows exactly who did this and why. We don’t know what this is all about. We need to wait, cool things down, let the investigators do their work, and they’ll come back and tell us what they have found, and then that’s the time to react, and then react in a positive way, not a negative way. We learned early that two wrongs don’t make a right. If you want to get things right, you don’t do it by doing wrong for that which is wrong.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett