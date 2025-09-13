MSNBC’s Zadrozny: ‘It’s Pretty Hard’ to Find Extreme Left-Wing Content Online, ‘Not That Much’ of It

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” MSNBC Senior Reporter Brandy Zadrozny said that there is left-wing extremist content online, “but not that much. It’s pretty hard. On the right, you can find it literally everywhere. It’s just overflowing.” But most of the shooters who came out of these spaces likely “aren’t huge fans of Donald Trump. They’re fans of nothing. They’re fans of extremism. They’re fans of burn it down.”

Host Jacob Soboroff asked, “Do you see a common denominator, a common type of politics across or amongst all of these incidents, all of these shooters?”

Zadrozny answered, “Yeah, I think that there is, there’s — it’s — I forget the researchers’ term for this, but there’s an asymmetric polarization from online extremist spaces. You can find online extreme content from the left, but not that much. It’s pretty hard. On the right, you can find it literally everywhere. It’s just overflowing. Now, that doesn’t mean necessarily that all these people are Republicans. I would say, probably most of them aren’t huge fans of Donald Trump. They’re fans of nothing. They’re fans of extremism. They’re fans of burn it down. They’re fans of, this system isn’t working for me, destroy it. They’re fans of chaos.”

