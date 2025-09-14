Utah Gov. Cox: Charlie Kirk’s Assassination Is a ‘Direct Assault on on America’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Gov. Spencer Cox (R-UT) said the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was a “direct assault on America.”

Host Dana Bash said, “You have said that we’re in a dark chapter, and you’re not sure if it’s the end of a dark chapter or beginning of a darker one. Is your view of America right now shaken?”

Cox said, “I mean, if your view of America is not shaken right now, then there’s something wrong with you. This is a direct assault on America, a direct assault on every single one of us. Of course, it’s all on Charlie, and we love Erika and her kids and his family, but this is us. And this is our chance. This is our moment. We’ve had periods like this in the past. I mentioned the late ‘60s and early ‘70s. But if we’re waiting for a president or a governor to get us out of this dark chapter, then it will never happen. We can’t — I don’t understand this again, giving our agency up, waking up every day and saying, well, what did the president say today? That’s going to determine how I react, or what does the governor say today? That makes no sense to me. Every one of us has to look in the mirror and decide, are we going to try to make it better, or are we going to make it worse? And I just pray that God will help us find him again and find our souls and find each other again.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN