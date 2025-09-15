Bakari Sellers: Racism, Bigotry, Misogyny ‘Came Out of Charlie Kirk’s Mouth While He Was Alive’

Monday on CNN’s “OutFront,” political commentator Bakari Sellers said racism, bigotry, misogyny and divisiveness “came out of Charlie Kirk’s mouth while he was alive.”

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller said, “We are going to channel all of the anger that we have over the organized campaign that led to this assassination to uproot and dismantle these terrorist networks. It is a vast domestic terror movement with God as my witness we are going to use every resource we have at the Department of Justice, Homeland Security, and throughout this government to identify, disrupt, dismantle and destroy these networks and make America safe again for the American people. It will happen, and we will do it in Charlie’s name.”

Burnett said, “Just to be clear, Bakari, investigators so far have said they believe Kirk’s suspected shooter acted alone. OK. But what you heard there from Stephen Miller as a matter of fact, presented as that, was that there was an organized campaign that led to this assassination and that they are going to uproot and dismantle these terrorist networks. So what do you hear when you hear that?”

Sellers said, “I mean, unfortunately they’re using Charlie Kirk’s murder as a pretext to go out and suppress and take away further rights from individuals who they disagree with. Look, I agree with Adam Kinzinger, you have a young man who was whose life was taken away from us, far too young, whose children will have to grow up without a father, and whose wife will have to have this life without a husband. There is no person who should celebrate the fact that Charlie Kirk was assassinated, murdered. There’s no one who should celebrate that. But we can also do that without sanitizing the man. We can also do that with, without having to to be fearful about calling out the racism or bigotry or the misogyny or the divisiveness that came out of Charlie Kirk’s mouth while he was alive. And so when you have somebody like the Vice president of the United States and you have somebody as powerful as Stephen Miller doubling down on the divisiveness, I mean, you have to wonder where we are as a country.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN