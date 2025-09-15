Glaude: Trumpism Has Made America Accept ‘Monstrous Behavior’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” Princeton professor Eddie Glaude, Jr. said the country had accepted the “monstrous behavior” of “Trumpism and MAGAism.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “People voted for mass deportations with such enthusiasm they carried the signs. Like this wasn’t a secret part of Trump 2.0. But to me, that was when the train left the station. And in terms of our human connection being lost, because any human movement of that many humans was going to result in tragedy, and that that became such a celebrated part of our politics in 2024, to the degree that was the word on the placard might have been when it when we broke.”

Glaude said, “You know, when you have dehumanization at the heart of the politics the human element falls out. You can do whatever you want to do. You can separate moms and dads, you can sell children, you can separate. You know, I’m thinking about the conditions under which you lead would lead people to enslave people, the conditions under which would lead people to bomb people, the conditions under which to lead people to separate children from their parents.”

He added, “You don’t see them as your child. You don’t see them in the same way you see the people you love. So the hatred blinds you to the humanity right in front of you, and you become the monster. I mean, we are awash with monstrous behavior that suggests that what Trumpism and MAGAism, what they have tapped into, is something that has been a part of this nation since its founding, that has allowed us to look the evil of what we’ve done squarely in the face and to move on. Here we are in a moment, and you have to report on it every single day where this stuff is happening all around us and people are getting on with their lives, and you wonder how.”

