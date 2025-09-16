Fetterman: Hitler Comparisons ‘Will Incite’ Violence

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) stated that Hitler comparisons “will incite somebody to say, well, now I feel like I have to stop that, and take them out.”

Fetterman said, “[D]o not ever, ever, ever compare anyone to Hitler. If not, go online and you can read up on exactly what he’s responsible for, 75 to 80 million lives lost and World War II. And you don’t compare him to anyone. And if you do, then you will incite somebody to say, well, now I feel like I have to stop that, and take them out.”

He continued, “People seem to have forgotten that the president took a shot to the head. And can you imagine if that shot would have gone the way Charlie Kirk’s went and what kind of condition our nation would be in? This is such a dangerous time right now. And now why? You don’t need this [to be] an opportunity to share your opinions on it. Just, again, it’s appalling, and allow folks enough space to grieve. The man hasn’t even been buried yet. And it’s like, that’s why we wanted to have a conversation that we have to find a way to work together.”

He added, “Any [kind] of extreme rhetoric, left or right, is really dangerous.”

Fetterman then referenced the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and stated, “[T]his coward executed a father and a businessman, just because you happen to disagree with his business. Now, that’s — keep having these kinds of arguments, well, guess what? The next one’s going to be on you and you’ll end up on the sidewalk, then.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett