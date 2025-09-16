GOP Rep. Kustoff: Memphis Area Needs More Prosecutors, Federal Agents

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. David Kustoff (R-TN) stated that Memphis and the surrounding area also need more federal agents and more federal prosecutors.

Kustoff said, “Well, first of all, we need to know how long the National Guard will actually be deployed in Memphis. I do want to applaud Governor Lee, though, because he has sent a number of state troopers to Memphis over the last year and he announced in the last week that there are an additional 50 state troopers that’ll be in Memphis. That’s important, because that relieves the Memphis Police and the Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies from having to patrol routine traffic duties. The Tennessee Highway Patrol will do that on the interstate.”

He continued, “I do think, Blake, that, longer term, we need, in Memphis and in West Tennessee, more federal agents, like FBI agents, like deputy U.S. Marshals. I also think that we need more assistant U.S. attorneys. I was a former United States attorney back in the Western District of Tennessee. We need more federal prosecutors in that area. If we can do that medium term and longer term, Memphis and Shelby County and West Tennessee is going to be a good and safe place to live.”

