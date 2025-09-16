Hagerty: ‘Very Sad’ Politicians Would Make Memphis Crime Crackdown a Partisan Issue

Tuesday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) responded to the backlash the Trump administration has faced for its proactive approach against crime in Memphis, TN.

The Tennessee Republican called it “very sad” that opponents would make a partisan issue.

“What do you think about when you hear something like that, actually people pushing back against the National Guard’s assistance to stop crime?” host Maria Bartiromo asked.

Hagerty replied, “Well, Maria, it’s very sad that politicians would make this into a partisan issue. If you think about the most fundamental duty of government. It’s public safety. That shouldn’t be a partisan issue. That’s our responsibility to deliver a safe environment. This is something that’s been going on in Memphis since I was a kid, Maria. It’s very personal to me, and I’ve been working very closely with state-level authorities and local-level authorities for the better part of the past year to put in place what we’re seeing right now.”

“Our preliminary results have been outstanding,” he continued. “The FBI surged resources for the past several months in Memphis. We’ve had over 500 arrests there. As a result of this surge, over 100 federal indictments and climbing. Now, President Trump has stepped up and said, we’re going to provide the full menu of federal resources to actually bring crime under control in Memphis. And then my pledge and my goal working with Governor Lee and working with local officials there in Memphis to make certain that this is sustainable for the long-term, when to provide the appropriate resources for law enforcement to make certain that Memphis remains the safest city in America.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor